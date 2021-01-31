Kerry Katona took to Instagram to wish her mum Sue a wonderful happy birthday.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 40, is celebrating her mum’s 61st birthday.

Taking to social media, Kerry shared a couple of heartwarming snaps of the pair.

She also used the post as an opportunity to promote her second hand clothes store at Depop.

Kerry wrote: “Happy 61st birthday mum @suekatona love you. Dress is from @monsoon which is for sale on my depop.”

The singer appears to be in a good place with her mum these days (Credit: SplashNews)

Kerry and Sue haven’t always had such a positive relationship

Dozens of Kerry’s fans wished Sue a fabulous day, while almost as many complimented Kerry on her stunning floral dress.

Despite her lovely tribute to her mum, things haven’t always been ideal between the pair.

Kerry previously said it was her mum that first sparked her former struggles with drug addiction.

Kerry and Sue on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

What has Kerry Katona said about her mum?

Just last year, Kerry recalled how her mum had encouraged her to try drugs at 14.

Taking to Instagram Live, the mum-of-five explained: “I know my mum’s watching. I’m very proud of my mum and who she is today but my addiction started back when I was 14.

“I went down to the pub on a Sunday, as one does from being up North, and I remember my mum going to the pub.

“And I walked into the toilet, I was 14, and she had this bag of white powder. I said, ‘Mum, what’s that?’ She said, ‘It’s sherbet.'”

Kerry lives a clean-living sober lifestyle now (Credit: YouTube)

She then mimicked dipping her finger into the bag, insinuating that she tried it.

Kerry continued: “This is not me blaming my mum or me saying, ‘My mum’s a bad mum’ – My mum did not know any different.

“Nor did I and, as I got older and older, it went from doing speed and then I met a boy and he introduced me to cocaine, I must have been about 15, 16.

“I was a really, really good kid but when I became an adult it just kind of went downhill from there.”

Kerry’s mum confirmed the ‘sherbet’ story

Meanwhile, in 2018, Sue appeared alongside Kerry on Good Morning Britain.

She confirmed the ‘sherbet’ story and said the substance had been speed.

Sue then claimed: “It’s embarrassing. It was silly, it was dangerous, it was unforgivable.

“I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. All I can say is I was off my head.

“When I done it I worked in a pub and I thought it would be fun.

“She was my mate not my daughter. And it was totally, totally wrong.”

