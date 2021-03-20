Kerry Katona has told of her heartbreak at the death of her aunt, as she revealed the news on Instagram.

She posted about the sad loss to her family on social media last night (March 19).

The former Atomic Kitten star likened much-loved relative Angela to a “big sister” in a series of emotional tributes online.

Kerry Katona reveals her sad news to fans

Shocked Kerry also expressed how she wished she could let her aunt know just how much she loved her.

Sharing a series of images on social media showing the pair embracing, Kerry detailed how they enjoyed many “adventures” together.

Kerry wrote: “My crazy, beautiful Aunty (more my sister) sadly passed away yesterday!

“We’re all absolutely heartbroken! Oh Ang I really wish I could rewind and tell you how much I love you and I always wanted to be you when I was little. I should have done more! I love you Angela! My big sister!

“We had so many great adventures together. I can’t believe I’m even writing this post!”

Kerry added in a separate post of images: “Look at all those crazy adventures we went on! Angela I’m so sorry, I’d give anything to rewind.”

Kerry shares Cliff Richard anecdote

She also shared a fond memory of the pair meeting Cliff Richard abroad.

Kerry recalled: “This was such a fun night. We were in Paris at the 10th anniversary of Disneyland and Cliff was amazing. He was pushing my Molly in [her] pram at the night.

We’re all absolutely heartbroken!

“We did the red carpet, me, Cliff and our Angela. Obvs no one knew who our Ang was so when we were doing the interviews.

“One by one Cliff kept introducing her as the Princess from Finland or somewhere like that, it was so funny! She loved it!

“One of my favourite memories of many.”

Kerry Katona shares another tribute to her late aunt Angela (Credit: @kerrykatona7 Instagram)

Kerry also echoed her own words in Stories posts. One suggested Kerry had suffered from being unable to sleep due to her grief.

Concerned fans flocked to offer their condolences on the posts. Many peppered their remarks with broken heart emojis.

“You probably did more that you knew! Lots of love,” comforted one follower.

Another wrote: “Thinking of you at this sad time!”

And a third offered: “Beautiful memories.”

Celebrity fans also offered their best wishes.

“Oh God so sorry to read that,” wrote Chloe Khan.

“Can see your love and connection in the pics. Sending love.”

It seems the sad loss may have kept Kerry awake last night (Credit: @kerrykatona7 Instagram)

Anthony Costa added: “So sorry for your loss Kezza.”

And Ore Oduba commented: “So sorry to hear Kerry. Sending love hun.”

