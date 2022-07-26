Kerry Katona has shared some devastating news about her daughter Heidi that she said made her weep.

Heidi, 15, is the third of Kerry‘s five kids. She and her brother Max both share the same dad, Kerry’s second husband Mark Croft.

She has also already followed in her mum’s performing footsteps by singing on The Voice Kids in 2020.

However, while discussing how events during the pandemic affected another celebrity’s child, Kerry revealed more about how Heidi suffers with anxiety.

Kerry Katona and her daughter Heidi have appeared on ITV daytime together (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona news: Heidi’s mental health

Writing in her New! column, Kerry addressed mental health as a topic.

She reflected on reports suggesting the nine-year-old daughter of Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness said she didn’t “want to live any more” during an earlier stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerry admitted she found that “absolutely heartbreaking”.

She also shared an experience with one of her own kids which she contrasted to that of Penelope McGuinness.

Kerry Katona’s daughter Heidi was born in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Heidi suffers with anxiety’

Kerry wrote: “I don’t think the pandemic had that much of an effect on my children in that sense, but Heidi suffers with anxiety and a lack of self-confidence in general.

“And she has got to a point where she’s spoken like that. She once sat on her bed and told me she didn’t want to be here any more.

It broke my heart and I cried my eyes out.

“It broke my heart and I cried my eyes out. You feel completely helpless.”

An emotional Kerry Katona ‘cried her eyes out’ (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry went on to note how she believes social media doesn’t ease such a situation.

Instead, the Instagram fave reckons it can raise anxiety levels.

Nonetheless, Kerry remains glad that Heidi can open up to her – and shares how her own anxiety is “through the roof”.

Kerry concluded by adding she has returned to her own doctor for assistance.

And she stressed how mental health is not an issue to be embarrassed about.

She added: “It’s so important to speak out.”

