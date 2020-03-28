Kerry Katona's eldest daughter suffering from coronavirus symptoms

Kerry Katona's eldest daughter is suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus.

The 39-year-old singer has revealed her 18-year-old daughter Molly - whom she has with ex-husband Brian McFadden - has the "symptoms" of the respiratory illness.

She also said it has been "really scary" navigating life with her family as a mother of five.

Kerry Katona's daughter Molly (right) is suffering with coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SlashNews.com)

Family life is tough

Kerry also has Lilly-Sue, 17, with Brian, as well as 13-year-old Heidi and 11-year-old Maxwell with second husband Mark Croft, and five-year-old daughter DJ with her late husband George Kay.

The star shared important information for parents on Instagram as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. She also said she felt "so much better" after being sent the facts by TV doctor Ranj Singh.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: "Just been sent this which has the correct information on! Which makes me and I'm sure many others [feel] so much better!"

"Being a mother of five and my eldest having the symptoms it's been really scary stay safe people and stay home thank you to @drranj for sending me this."

Key facts on coronavirus

The post contains key facts for parents trying to navigate the current pandemic. It stated parents will not be separated from their children unless they themselves are ill and need to be cared for in hospital.

Kerry Katona's eldest daughter is showing signs of coronavirus (Credit: Splash News.com)

Kerry's post comes after she shared an image claiming children would be separated from their parents if they have the virus. The information was revealed to be false.

She captioned the post at the time: "PLEASE STAY AT HOME!!!!!!!!!!! I was sent this which has scared the [bleep] out of me but I tell you what I know I'm not leaving my house!

"I'm a mother of five my anxiety is through the roof! I haven't posted this to scare people. But seeing pics of bloody idiots in groups sunbathing it feels people are still not getting what it going on!

"Please stay safe everyone sending you all love and light," she concluded.

Meanwhile, this evening Kerry revealed she'd decided to get "all dressed up" for a Saturday night in quarantine.

Kerry wore a stunning green dress in an image posted to her Instagram page and also said she "loves the pockets".

