Kerry Katona shows off new 'isolation hair' transformation to get her through coronavirus lockdown

Kerry Katona has impressed fans on social media with a dramatic hair transformation to get her through the coronavirus lockdown.

On Wednesday (April 8) afternoon, the former Atomic Kitten singer shared a picture of herself after dyeing her blonde locks bright pink.

In the photo, she beams for the camera next to her son, 11-year-old Maxwell, who has also dyed his hair.

She wrote in the caption, "Omg I love it!" alongside a string of heart emojis.

What do her followers think?

And it seems her fans love the vibrant new look.

"Wow stunning," said one follower.

"Wow what a great colour," wrote another.

A third told her: "Brill, looking fab the pair of you."

Did the same to my kids. Wonderful.

Someone else asked: "What did you use? I wanna try it lol."

A fifth revealed: "Did the same to my kids. Wonderful."

"Watch out for the parenting police," another warned her.

Earlier, Kerry posted about dying Maxwell's hair, which she called his 'quarantine colour'.

Alongside a snap of her song standing outside and squinting in the sun, she wrote: "Loving Max's quarantine hair colour! I love it so much I'm doing it!"

Last month, Kerry announced she was self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The mum-of-five, 39, revealed she had a "dry cough and a sore throat" and had been feeling "weak and dizzy".

Pink to get her through the lockdown

Writing in her column for New! magazine, she said: "I feel weak and dizzy sometimes, so we are isolating ourselves for as long as we need to."

The star had only recently revealed her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Molly, was also experiencing symptoms.

She continued: "The doctor says we need to be cautious so no one’s leaving this house for the foreseeable."

The most common symptoms of the respiratory illness are a persistent dry cough and a high temperature.

People who think they have COVID-19 are encouraged to call 111 if they feel as though they are not able to cope with their symptoms at home.

Author J.K. Rowling recently shared an NHS worker's advice on alleviating the respiratory symptoms of the bug at home. She told fans it helped her get through her own struggle with the virus.

