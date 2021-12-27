Kerry Katona has shared a worrying update on her health after testing positive for Covid before Christmas.

The star shared the update via her Instagram stories to her 790,000 followers. The updates showed 41-year-old Kerry in bed looking worse for wear as she battles through feeling ill.

Read more: Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated after positive Covid results

Kerry Katona revealed her health is worsening after testing positive for Covid (Credit: Instagram Stories)

How is Kerry Katona’s health?

The star shared a series of updates on her stories including a selfie where the mum of five looked exhausted and defeated by coronavirus.

In one of her stories, the star had typed: “Not good!!! I’m in a bad way. I pushed through Christmas for the kids but my god this isn’t good!

“Just want to be well now! Physically and emotionally exhausted! Merry [bleep] Christmas!”

In another story, the former Atomic Kitten singer revealed she started feeling unwell the week before Christmas and was still feeling ill. She shared: “Started feeling really poorly on the Sunday! LAST WEEK!!!!!

“How much longer???? It’s been over a week!!”

Fans have commented on her latest posts to send their ‘Get Well’ wishes. One fan commented: “Merry Christmas Kerry babe, I hope you are ok and feeling better soon.”

Another shared: “Get well soon Goddess.”

Kerry Katona revealed daughter DJ has been upset at the latest health news (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Kerry test positive?

The star revealed she had tested positive for Covid in the run up to Christmas, and that her kids including six-year-old daughter DJ were devastated.

In a heartbreaking message to fans, Kerry shared that DJ had been crying and didn’t understand why she can’t get a hug from her mum.

Alongside Kerry, her son Max and her mum also tested positive. This led to a split household and a balancing act which Kerry has described on her stories.

Last week she wrote: “Both me and Max have tested positive!

“Also my mum has just tested positive too. Really not sure how to deal with this. DJ is crying because she can’t come near me.

“I’m not sure how this is going to all work with us all in the house and trying to look after everybody and the dogs.”

Do you have a Get Well message for Kerry Katona? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.