Kerry Katona has concerned her fans on social media after being targeted by thieves twice.

The ex Atomic Kitten singer, 41, was left devastated after her fiancé Ryan Mahoney‘s car was taken from the driveway of their home.

It came two weeks after Kerry‘s own was stolen from a carpark whilst out Christmas shopping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona shows off her new car

But taking to Instagram yesterday (January 4), Kerry appeared overjoyed as she revealed that she finally has a car again.

The star posed with her new rental vehicle shortly after picking up the keys.

Alongside the photo, she explained: “Omg thank you, thank you, thank you sooooo much!!

Read more: Kerry Katona says she’s ‘struggling’ and is ‘worried about her family’ amid Christmas turmoil

“@faster_car_finance_ltd honestly it’s been a rough month but you guys have been absolutely amazing helping me sort out a car.

“Just to be clear this isn’t my car! I’m renting one for the time being from these guys who have been so amazing helping me.”

Many fans were happy to see Kerry behind the wheel again, with one saying: “Aw that’s amazing.”

Kerry Katona showed off her new car on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “Some good news to start the new year.”

However, others shared their concerns over the post and issued a warning to the star.

How did fans respond?

Taking to the comments, one said: “Asking for trouble posting your new car!”

Another added: “If my car had just been stolen I wouldn’t be showing off my new car on social media.”

A third posted: “I would absolutely refrain from any pics on social media. The absolute [bleeps] who stole the last 2 will be watching no doubt.”

A fourth agreed: “I can’t believe Kerry put it on here. It’s giving them a green light to rob this one.”

Ryan recently had his car stolen from their home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kerry Katona ‘in bits’ and ‘heartbroken’ as she’s dealt yet another blow amid Covid battle

Another shared: “I would be terrified incase they came back to my home again to steal this one. No idea what these people will do, it’s so scary!”

A sixth commented: “Why on earth are you posting this on social media.”

Last month, Kerry broke down in tears shortly after discovering Ryan’s car had been taken from their driveway.

Kerry’s car trouble

At the time, the star was battling COVID and recently had her own car stolen.

Shortly after the ordeal, Kerry took to social media to share her struggles.

She said: “So worried about my family and staying here! I want to leave!! Thank you for all your lovely messages but I won’t lie I’m struggling people!!

“My mental health is not good. How can this happen AGAIN to one person!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.