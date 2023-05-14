Kerry Katona hits back as she sparks backlash for her behaviour in family video

Kerry Katona has hit by at trolls over a recent Instagram video she uploaded.

The 42-year-old took to the platform to share a video of her enjoying the sun at a family barbecue. Kerry was clearly in good spirits, and was seen merrily chatting with her family.

“BBQ day with the fam,” Kerry captioned the clip she shared with her 814,000 followers. “You want to turn the volume down!! Gob on legs they call me.”

Kerry Katona shares family barbecue on Instagram

However, some of Kerry’s followers found her antics a little too loud. “Lovely but do you have to shout when you talk?” one fan moaned.

Don’t watch it!

“God you are sooooo loud!” sniped a second.

A third responded: “I have a headache just watching it , bring it down a notch!!!”

However, the former Atomic Kitten star had no time for any negativity from trolls.

“Don’t watch it!” she simply responded.

Kerry Katona had no time for negativity (Credit: Splash News)

Numerous fans were also quick to support Kerry. “Can I come and join you?” one fan wrote. “You look like you’re having a ball. Enjoy beautiful lady.”

“Kerry, get louder!” added a second. “Be you, always.”

“Kerry your laugh cracks me up!” said a third. Kerry’s joyous weekend comes after quite a painful few months for her.

Kerry shares ‘heavy trauma’

The singer was forced to relive some of her ‘heavy trauma’ while recording an audio version of her book Whole Again. The book, released last year, is a sequel to her biography Still Standing, released in 2012. However, reliving the traumatic events that these books chronicle has been difficult, as Kerry shared with her Instagram followers.

Kerry Katona had a hard few weeks (Credit: Splash News)

“This has been a real, real…” Kerry started, and then broke off, trying to fight her emotions. “I managed to do six chapters but now I’m ready to go home and have a cry.”

She then told fans in a whisper that reading the audiobook had been “really tough”. The tell-all book goes into detail on the traumatic death of Kerry’s ex-partner George Kay, as well as her struggles to rebuild her life after being declared bankrupt.

