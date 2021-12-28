Kerry Katona has revealed her fiancé's car has been stolen amid her Covid battle
Kerry Katona ‘in bits’ and ‘heartbroken’ as she’s dealt yet another blow amid Covid battle

What a horrid festive season for Kerry and her family

By Paul Hirons

Kerry Katona says she “doesn’t feel safe” after her fiancé’s car was stolen.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, tearfully took to Instagram to share the news that Ryan Mahoney’s Mercedes was stolen from their driveway.

The news comes after a tough Christmas for Kerry, as she’s battling Covid.

Kerry shared the news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to the car of Kerry Katona’s fiancé?

Kerry, who’s still at home battling Covid, shared the news on the social media site.

On her Instagram Stories, she said: “So they’ve stolen Ryan’s car off our drive last night!!!

Read more: Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated after positive Covid results

“Mercedes C63S!! They’ve been to my home! I’m in bits!!

“Please, if you know anything please ring the police!”

Kerry became tearful as she shared the news about Ryan’s car theft (Credit: Instagram)

An appeal to fans for help

She added another Story, saying: “Two cars in 11 days!

“I’ve been watched and followed! I don’t feel safe!!

“Absolutely heartbroken. While my babies slept they came to my home!!

“If anyone knows anything please please help.”

Kerry then added a video, and in tears, she said she regretted moving back up north and that she feels “unsafe”.

Kerry has had a tough Christmas with both Covid and now a car theft (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Not good’ health update

Only yesterday (Monday December 27) Kerry gave a health update after it was revealed she had tested positive for Covid over the festive period.

And it wasn’t great news.

“Not good!!!” she said on Instagram.

Read more: Kerry Katona issues health update amid Covid battle: ‘I’m in a bad way’

“I’m in a bad way. I pushed through Christmas for the kids but my god this isn’t good!”

She added that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and that her daughter DJ was in tears because she couldn’t come near her for a hug.

Kerry also said that her mum had also tested positive.

