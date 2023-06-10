Kerry Katona hits back at claims she’s ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ over Phillip Schofield as she insists This Morning interview gave her PTSD

Kerry Katona has hit back at claims she’s ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ over Phillip Schofield.

The star recently revealed on GB News how her interview with This Morning in 2008 left her feeling suicidal after Phillip accused her of having ‘slurred speech’. However, Kerry explained that she was on bi-polar medication at the time.

Phillip recently stepped down at ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

Kary Katona spoke out against ITV on GB News (Credit: GB News)

Kerry Katona hits back at claims over Phillip Schofield

Apart from Kerry, many stars such as Eamonn Holmes have spoken about the recent scandal.

However, the former Atomic Kitten singer has made it clear that she’s not just “jumping on the bandwagon”.

She told The Sun that her and Phillip made up after the incident, therefore she’s got “nothing against Phillip”, but it’s ITV’s aftercare that she has a problem with.

Kerry said: “I’m not jumping on the bandwagon or putting Phillip down.

“What he’s done, it is wrong, and I know there’s a lot more to come, but for me, it’s the overall care with people, the snobbery at ITV.

“I’ve definitely got PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] from that interview, 100 percent, because of the fallout, the aftermath of it. You’d think I’d killed somebody!”

Phillip Schofield stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield statement

Announcing his departure from This Morning, Phillip said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

He added: “So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Following this statement, Phillip revealed his affair with a much younger colleague on This Morning. He stepped down from ITV altogether and Jane McDonald replaced him at the British Soap Awards last weekend.

