Kerry Katona hits back after she’s accused of ‘neglecting’ her children by feeding them takeaways

Kerry has five children

By Rebecca Carter

Kerry Katona has hit back at people who accused her of ‘neglecting’ her children by feeding them takeaways.

The star, 41, has five children – daughters Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi and Dylan-Jorge and son Maxwell.

Kerry explained that during an interview to promote her appearance on Celebrity Trash Monsters, she admitted feeling “embarrassed about how many takeaways I’d been feeding the kids”.

Kerry Katona children

The star wrote in her weekly new! magazine column: “I got a bit of backlash! Someone told me it’s child abuse and said I neglect my kids.

Read more: Kerry Katona starts surrogacy journey as she ‘doesn’t want to carry another child’

“Get a grip, sweetheart. My kids ordering sushi is not child abuse. It’s not like they’re eating scraps out of the bin. They’re privileged to be having takeaways.”

Kerry has often discussed her parenting and keeps her social media followers updated with her family life.

On Tuesday (October 19), Kerry opened up about expanding her brood and having a sixth baby.

However, she said she is potentially opting for a surrogate for her and fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s first child together.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Kerry said she’s got an appointment today (October 20) about getting her eggs harvested.

She had earlier said: “Ryan hasn’t biologically grown any of his children, he’s eight years younger than me.

“I don’t want to rob Ryan of not having his own child, if that is a route we want to go down, but I don’t want to carry another child.”

Ryan also joined the discussion and said having a child together isn’t “top of the list” at the moment.

He added: “But if it is going to happen, we need to get the ball rolling and start the process.”

Read more: Celebrity Ghost Trip: Kerry Katona joined by lookalike daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden on first TV job

Kerry shares her two eldest children – Molly and Lilly-Sue – with her first husband Brian McFadden.

She has Heidi and Maxwell with her second husband Mark Croft.

Meanwhile, she has daughter DJ with her late ex George Kay.

