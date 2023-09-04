Kerry Katona admits ‘everything has gone wrong since she died’ as she shares her grief

Kerry Katona has shared her grief for the late Queen Elizabeth as we approach the first anniversary of the monarch’s death.

The Queen died on September 8 2022 at her home in Balmoral, with son King Charles and daughter Princess Anne by her side.

Almost a year has now passed, but it seems Kerry is still feeling the pain from the loss.

Kerry Katona is still devastated by the death of the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Katona on the death of the Queen

Writing in her OK! column, an “emotional” Kerry said things just haven’t been the same since the Queen passed away.

She was so poignant in my life. It is really sad.

She said: “This week marks a year since Queen Elizabeth II passed away and it makes me emotional. I wish she was still here. Everything has gone wrong since she died. I was devastated and in tears last year when it happened. I think everyone was.”

It’s not clear if Kerry was referring to events in her own life going wrong, or relations within the royal family since their matriarch died.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

‘She was so poignant in my life’

However, she continued with her tribute, admitting that it might seem “funny” to some as she didn’t know the late Queen personally.

“It’s so funny, because she was someone you don’t personally know but has been in your life since the day you were born,” she said.

Kerry then reflected back on her childhood, which was tough at times, hinting that perhaps the Queen was, at some points, her only constant. “It reminds me of moments in my life. Being rehomed and having no toys at Christmas, but still having the Queen’s Speech. She was so poignant in my life. It is really sad.”

Read more: Every single swipe Kerry Katona has taken at ex Brian McFadden as she lashes out again

So how will you commemorate the first anniversary of the Queen’s death? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.