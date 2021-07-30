Kerry Katona reveals she is delaying getting married for the fourth time

Kerry Katona is delaying getting married for the fourth time after the pandemic ruined her travel plans.

The 40-year-old had been due to marry fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 32, in Las Vegas this summer.

However, with travel to America currently more difficult due to travel restrictions, the couple have called it off and hope to marry next year instead.

“It’s just me, Ryan and the kids, we’re going to Vegas and Elvis will marry us,” Kerry told The Sun.

Kerry had had to put off getting married to fiancé Ryan until next year (SplashNews)

“We want to get married as soon as we can but we can’t because of everything that is going on so it’s looking like next summer.”

Kerry has five children: Molly, 19, Lily, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, Dylan-Jorge, seven.

She added that her friends are welcome to come to the future wedding but she is “not paying for anyone to fly out”.

“I’ll tell you where you’re going when we know. I’m not doing any catering, I’m not planning things, I don’t want to walk down the aisle with everyone looking at me.”

How many times has Kerry Katona been married?

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been married three times before.

Her first marriage to Westlife singer Brian McFadden ended in 2006 after four years.

In 2007, she then married Mark Croft before splitting up in 2011.

She was most recently married to George Kay, before the couple split in 2017 after three years. Mark sadly passed away in July 2019 from a suspected drug overdose.

Kerry Katona’s previous husband George Kay (pictured here in 2015) passed away in 2019 (SplashNews)

Kerry continued in The Sun: “I felt so embarrassed. But as soon as I had tried that first dress on, I was so excited about it. I am going red about it now.

“It doesn’t matter how many failed relationships you’ve had, or if your husband has died, or if your partner and you have separated – everyone deserves to be happy.”

Kerry Katona: Say Yes To The Dress

Kerry Katona opens up on her fears of being married on the first episode of Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire, which premieres tonight (July 30).

Posting the trailer for the show to Instagram, Kerry called the journey of picking out her dream dress “emotional”.

“Really never expected to feel the way I did!” she wrote.

To Gok Wan, who presents the new show, she wrote: “Thank you for your patience and thank you for letting me enjoy the experience!”

Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire premieres at 8pm Friday July 30 on TLC.

