Lilly-Sue McFadden, the daughter of Kerry Katona, stunned fans on a date night with her boyfriend and looked like a ringer for her mum.

The 18-year-old was out and about with her fella Dayen Blanchard and looked stunning as she held hands walking through the streets of Manchester.

But fans took to social media and couldn’t believe the resemblance with her famous mum.

Lilly – whose dad is Westlife star Brian McFadden – looked stylish and relaxed wearing a lemon-coloured jumpsuit with a cut-out panel highlighting her midriff.

She finished off the outfit with a powder blue jacket draped over her shoulders and a Gucci Marmont mini-bag.

Taking to Instagram during her night out with Dayen, she showed off her outfit on the social media platform.

Captioning the image, she simply said: “Date night.”

A special night for Lilly and Dayen

Lilly also added a snap to her Instagram Stories, which showed the teen and Dayen in another snap.

With Dayen clutching what looks like a bowling trophy, the loved-up young couple were all smiles.

And it’s obviously a special day today – and quite possibly why they went to The Ivy in Manchester last night.

Lilly wished her beau a happy birthday!

How did fans react to Lilly’s snaps on her night out?

When Lilly posted the original snap of them out on the town, it didn’t take long for her followers to shower her with compliments.

And some couldn’t believe how much she looked like mum Kerry.

“Beautiful you just look like your mum,” one wrote.

Another complimented her by saying: “Lily is stunning #likemotherlikedaughter.”

A third exclaimed: “You look bloody stunning Lillypop love you.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Lilly you are insane [fire emoji].”