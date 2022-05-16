Kerry Katona and children are moving to Spain for a “fresh start”, the former Atomic Kitten singer has said.

Kerry‘s fiancé Ryan Mahoney will go too, with the pair “looking into” a move to Marbella.

The singer made the comments in her New! magazine column this week, admitting that she’s “excited” by the plan.

Kerry, DJ and Ryan are headed off for a new life in Spain (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Katona and children moving to Spain

The former singer has five children – Molly, 20, and Lilly, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden.

She also has teenagers Heidi and Max with second husband Mark Croft.

Read more: Kerry Katona in hospital dash following breast surgery

Her youngest is daughter DJ, who is eight – her dad is the late George Kay.

Kerry is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney and, while he’s off to Spain too, Kerry hasn’t specified which of her kids will be going with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

‘It’s exciting’

She said they’re in the process of “looking in to” the move abroad.

And said said they will probably “do another 12 months in the UK” before emigrating.

Read more: Who plays Mr Thorne in Coronation Street and what’s he been in before?

Kerry wrote: “My mum will have a base here so whenever I come back that will be where we stay. I went to London for a work meeting last week and it’s a whole day of travelling. You can hop on a plane and be in Marbella in less time. So, that’s our plan. It’s exciting.”

She has another reason why she wants to move, too.

It’s not known if Kerry will take her eldest children with her (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry wants to ‘wake up to sunshine’ every day

It seems our Kerry is a bit of a sun worshipper!

“I want to wake up to some sunshine every single day. It would be a nice life, but I also want to make sure it will be a working life. The children need to realise that they may live there, but they still need to get their homework done and work hard.”

It would be a nice life, but I also want to make sure it will be a working life.

She then revealed that they’re going to start putting firm plans in place for the kids to move schools.

“We will start looking at schools soon to get an idea of what we’re getting into. So much of my work is online now, so it does make sense to think about a new start,” she concluded.

What do you think of Kerry’s news? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.