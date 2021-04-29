Kerry Katona has a new house – and it’s apparently absolutely huge!

The former Atomic Kitten star, 40, is a homeowner once again after years of money woes.

It apparently boasts six bedrooms, a cinema room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Read more: Kerry Katona hints she’s getting new cosmetic surgery

And a new report in The Sun says it is located close to her Northern roots – she grew up in Warrington.

Kerry’s absolutely thrilled with her new home (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Kerry said about her new house?

The mum-of-five confirmed she’d made the big buy this week on social media.

She urged her followers to never give up, as she’s been met with so many setbacks in life.

Indeed, she was in and out of foster care as a child, is thrice divorced, suffers from bipolar disorder and has also gone bankrupt several times over the years.

Read more: Little Mix attend therapy sessions together

Kerry took to Instagram to share the impressive news.

Beaming from ear to ear in her snap, her caption includes: “Good morning you beautiful people!!!

“Well it’s official!! After losing EVERYTHING 13 years ago and having to rent I’ve finally bought me a house!! I want to share this news because many times over the years I literally felt suicidal!

Kerry is urging her fans to never give up (Credit: SplashNews)

Kerry says she will never give up on herself

“BUT I never gave up! If I can turn things around and get back on top ANYONE can. I’m not gonna lie credit where credit due I’m really proud of myself. DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!!!!! Doesn’t matter if others don’t believe in you just as long as you believe in yourself!”

She went on to profusely thank her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, 31.

She added: “Thank you @ryanmahoney_7 for always having faith in me even when I didn’t. I love you #LOA #stateofmind.”

What’s more, she appeared to confirm her new home’s location with: “Oh and yes.. I’m moving back up north.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Fans rushed to congratulate Kerry on her new home.

One user praised: “Amazing news – you should be so proud.”

While another user commented: “Well done Kerry you’re amazing you always have been a good strong mum – always there for your kids.”

A third user raved: “So happy for you – you’ve done amazing!”

How is Kerry earning a living these days?

Kerry says she’s earning great money now thanks to her popular OnlyFans account.

She also runs a popular YouTube account and has sells clothes online.

Speaking to the Daily Star earlier this year she said she was motivated to joins OnlyFan for its lucrativeness.



Kerry explained: “Money! In the first lockdown, we were struggling to pay the rent.”

Before adding: “Financially it’s amazing, and it’s given me a lot of confidence.”

*ED has contacted Kerry Katona’s representative for comment.

*Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.