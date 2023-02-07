Kerry Katona admits full extent of trauma following split from Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden split back in 2006 after four years of marriage.

Now, the former Atomic Kitten star has opened up about the trauma she experienced following their divorce.

Kerry and Brian were married for 4 years (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Kerry Katona talks split from Brian McFadden

Back in January 2002, Kerry and Brian married in Ireland. Together, they have two children.

However, after just over two years of marriage, Brian filed for divorce in 2004.

They remained separated until their divorce was finalised in 2006.

In her latest column for New Magazine, Kerry has opened up about her divorce from Brian – and the trauma it caused her.

Kerry explained that she’d seen a debate on Good Morning Britain last week about whether people should get time off when they’re going through a divorce.

The debate came after it was revealed that this could become a reality under a new scheme.

Kerry spoke about her divorce (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Kerry Katona on trauma following Brian McFadden split

She then shared her thoughts, joking: “Bloody hell, I’d never be in work!”

Kerry then continued, saying that she gets it as divorce is “tough”.

Bloody hell, I’d never be in work!

“When I was going through my divorce from Brian McFadden, I was contracted to do my TV show My Fair Kerry and I put on a brave face,” she said.

“Later, I had a breakdown and ended up going into rehab, so maybe I should have had time off,” she continued.

Katie recently took a ‘swipe’ at Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Kerry rubbishes Katie Price feud rumours

In other Kerry-related news, the singer recently rubbished rumours that Katie Price had taken a swipe at her.

In a recent interview, Katie said she wasn’t an OnlyFans rivalry between herself and Kerry.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like, OnlyFans is a platform anyone can go on,” she said.

Last week, Kerry responded to reports that Katie had taken a pop at her.

“Sorry, but Katie has said nothing bad about me and there’s so swipe at all,” she wrote in New Magazine.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. It was actually a nice response – she also said I had been trying to get her on OnlyFans for ages, which is true, and that she was pleased that I did!” she continued.

She then said that Katie would never “bad mouth” her and she would never do the same to Katie.

