Kerry Katona back to her best as she shows off stunning hair transformation

Kerry Katona has unveiled a brand new look after a rough few months.

The former Atomic Kitten star decided to put herself first and hit the salon for six hours this week.

Kerry, who battled Covid-19 and spent Christmas without her daughter, beamed in her latest pictures on Instagram.

“Woohoo I’m back!!!!,” she wrote.

Kerry Katona has gotten rid of her purple hair (Credit: Splashnews)

Kerry Katona debuts new hair on Instagram

“Omg thank you sooooo much to everyone @thestyle_loungeae_ not only for just doing my hair but for the laughs!! I really bloody needed that!

“And also to my new fave hair company @cinque_hair_extensions for this beautiful mane!!!”

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her brand new look.

One replied: “You’ve never looked better!”

“You’re gorgeous as always,” said a second fan.

While a third replied: “So beautiful!”

Meanwhile, Kerry was recently reunited with her eldest daughter.

Molly tested positive for Covid-19 over the festive period, much to Kerry’s dismay.

Kerry’s had a tough few months (Credit: Splashnews)

She had planned to spend Christmas with her mum. However, as a result of her diagnosis, she was forced to stay in Ireland.

At the time, Kerry told fans on Instagram: “Can Covid just [bleep] right off now, please.

“You really couldn’t make this [bleep] up. Molly was about to fly over for Xmas but she’s tested positive and then Ryan is really poorly and he’s now tested positive.”

Thankfully, the New Year brought with it some good news for Kerry and she recently reunited with Molly.

She made sure to show the cute moment off to her followers on Instagram.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Kerry shared a snap of herself cuddled up to Molly.

“Omg, I’ve finally got my baby girl home in my arms!! Bloody missed you so much @123_mollymc,” she wrote.