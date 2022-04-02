Kerry Katona has apologised for an April Fools’ Day prank, vowing never to hoax again.

The former Atomic Kitten singer told fans she was “sick to her core” that anyone could think she would “intentionally upset” someone else.

Kerry‘s apology on Instagram Stories came after some fans were upset by a joke she shared online.

Some fans were not happy with Kerry Katona, blasting her for April Fools’ prank (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona posts her April Fools’ Day prank

Kerry posted a baby scan announcement on her Instagram account before deleting it moments later.

With the joke being the implication the mum-of-five was pregnant, Kerry captioned the post: ”Love you Ryan Mayhoney. Bloody knew you lot wouldn’t believe me!”

However, it seems Kerry thought she shared her “unoriginal joke” with a private group of friends, rather than publicly.

Last time I do April Fool!

The 41-year-old insisted there was “absolutely no malice” as she offered her “sincere apologies” for the joke.

Kerry Katona made her apology on Instagram for the April Fools’ Day hoax (Credit: Instagram Story/kerrykatona7)

Kerry’s spokesperson on the April Fools’ Day joke

According to MailOnline, a spokesperson for Kerry explained: “It was an April Fools joke for her partner Ryan but she posted it to her public account and not her private one with very close friends by accident.

“Kerry herself cannot have any more children due to medical issues and has openly spoken about this in the past.

“She sincerely apologises to anyone who is offended and would never post anything to purposely upset anyone.”

Kerry and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How upset fans had reacted

Some distressed fans expressed their upset at the prank on Twitter before Kerry made her apology.

Several accused Kerry of being “insensitive” as some shared grabs of her Instagram post.

“I’m sorry but this isn’t funny at all and just because it’s been removed don’t make it ok. So insensitive!,” one user fumed.

“To do this and delete it as an April Fools’ joke is absolutely disgusting @KerryKatona7,” claimed another.

A third lashed out: “Kerry Katona already showing she’s an insensitive dumb [blank] with a fake pregnancy announcement. Pretending to be pregnant will NEVER be funny. Stop being a [blank].”

Someone else insisted: “As a woman who has miscarried and fighting to get pregnant through IVF believe me when I say that posting this as an April Fools joke is utterly shocking, insensitive and heartbreaking. I’d have thought a grown woman would know better. @KerryKatona7 #infertility #miscarriage.”

And a fifth person added: “The pain this will cause some people is heartbreaking let alone how insensitive it is.”

