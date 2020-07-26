Kerry Katona announces launch of fashion boutique business

Reality star Kerry Katona has been busy in lockdown planning her latest venture; her own clothing boutique.

The Celebs Go Dating star announced her new business to her 610,000 Instagram followers with a simple logo image.

Read more: Princess Diana 'would be devastated over William and Harry's fallout'

Kerry Katona will launch her fashion boutique in August. (Credit: ITV/Loose Women)

In the post, she said: "Soooooo excited to announce that I've got my very own clothing boutique launching end of August!!!"

She continued: "Leave your email on the site to know all the latest news and please go and follow @kerryboutique.co.uk. Feeling incredibly blessed and thank you all sooooo much for all your support over the years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 26, 2020 at 1:05am PDT

Fans are 'excited' to see

Followers rushed to support the star in her latest venture. One said: "That's amazing! Congratulations! Can't wait to see."

Another shared: "Best of luck Kerry. Wish you every success."

A third said: "Congratulations. I'm really excited for you."

The official Instagram account for the boutique already has over 1,000 followers. However, eager fashion fans will have to wait a bit longer as it's not due to launch until the end of August.

Proud mum Kerry Katona cheered on Heidi from backstage (Credit ITV)

Kerry Katona supports her daughter on The Voice Kids

It's been a busy week for Kerry as she celebrated daughter Heidi's brilliant performance on The Voice Kids. Heidi delivered a great performance and got three of the judges to turn their chairs for her.

I couldn't be prouder.

Kerry has spoken out about her daughter's anxiety before her performance. Before she sang, Heidi was incredibly nervous and burst out in tears after finishing her song.

However, her voice was enough to impress the judges, and Paloma Faith offered to be her mentor.

Afterwards, Kerry shared how nervous Heidi was before performing. In an Instagram post, Kerry wrote: "Soooooo bloody proud of my baby girl @heidikatona she was so nervous but she didn't quit.

"Heidi gets really bad Anxiety so to see her do something so big and face her fear, I couldn't be prouder xxxxx."

"I'm in bits. Love you xxxxxxx you're my hero xxxx."

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.