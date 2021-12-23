Kerry Katona has revealed that her Christmas has been “ruined” after testing positive for Covid.

The former Atomic Kitten star shared a picture of her and her son, Max’s, positive lateral flow test on Instagram last night (December 22).

Kerry confessed that she was struggling to process the news.

In a heartbreaking message to fans, she also shared that her daughter, DJ, has been crying and doesn’t understand why she can’t get a hug from her mum.

Kerry Katona says Christmas has been ruined for her and her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Both me and Max have tested positive!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Also my mum has just tested positive too. Really not sure how to deal with this. DJ is crying because she can’t come near me.

“I’m not sure how this is going to all work with us all in the house and trying to look after everybody and the dogs.”

Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated over Covid results

In a video accompanying her post, Kerry confessed she was glad she had pulled out of a panto performance last-minute.

“I’m so glad I didn’t go because I would have given everybody else there Covid and ruined their Christmas as well. I’m not sure how this is all going to work with us in the house. I feel like [bleep].”

While recording the video, DJ tried to come up to Kerry and give her a hug.

Kerry Katona had to tell her kids that she’s not able to give them a hug (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Kerry had to tell the crying youngster not to come any closer to her while she’s sick.

“DJ you cannot come any closer to me… you can’t darling, let me move out of the way,” she told her daughter. “This is going to be really hard.”

To make matters worse, this marks the second year in a row that Christmas has been ruined for Kerry.

Last year, her Xmas had to be called off after the whole family contracted Covid.

Meanwhile, she recently revealed that her daughter Molly – who lives in Ireland – wouldn’t be coming home for Christmas this year after testing positive for Covid.

