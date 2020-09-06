Kerry Katona admits her children will have to miss school after luxury Spanish holiday

Kerry Katona says her children will be forced to miss their first few days back at school.

The mum-of-five treated her family to a luxury Spanish holiday for her 40th birthday.

But due to new quarantine travel rules, they now all have to self-isolate for two weeks.

A fan on Instagram asked her if her kids could go back to school next week.

Kerry here with Ryan and children Max and Dylan-Gorge (Credit: YouTube)

She replied, in view of her 641,00 followers: “No they won’t be.”

The family had stayed at a £1,000 a night villa in Granada for her milestone birthday.

Kerry admits her kids won’t be able to return to school on time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona self-isolating

Worth an estimated £15 million, the stunning villa boasted an infinity pool, games room and even a lift.

During their luxurious stay her boyfriend of two years – Ryan Mahoney – proposed.

All caught on camera for Kerry’s YouTube channel, Ryan got down on one knee on her birthday.

She joked: “Are you mad? Are you sure?” before accepting his proposal.

Personal trainer Ryan, 32, and met Kerry on the dating app Bumble.

Ryan will be Kerry’s fourth husband

Ryan popped the big question to Kerry – and she said yes! (Credit: YouTube)

They say they are in ‘no rush’ to have a child but Kerry is open to surrogacy.

She said in an earlier YouTube video: “If I was to have a baby with Ryan, I think I’d go surrogacy.

“I’ve had five kids. My mum went, Kerry, ‘that’s your body telling you enough’s enough’.”

Ryan will be Kerry’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, cab driver Mark Croft and former professional rugby player George Kay.

Ryan will be Kerry’s fourth husband (Credit: YouTube)

George passed away from a drug overdose in 2019.

Kerry recently described all of her ex-husbands as ‘dogs’.

Speaking again on YouTube, the former Atomic Kitten singer said: “My first husband left me for another woman.

“Doesn’t pay a penny. Only sees his kids twice a year. Dog.

“Second one. Doesn’t see his kids. Ripped me off. Doesn’t pay a penny. Dog.

“Third one. May be dead. Beat me up. Blah blah blah. Another dog.

“So yes I have married a few dogs.”

