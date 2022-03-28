Kelvin Fletcher and wife announce gender of their twins: ‘We’re so lucky’

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife have announced the gender of their twins as they prepare to welcome two additions to the family this year.

The former Emmerdale actor and his wife Liz revealed they were expecting twins earlier this year.

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Marnie, and a three-year-old son, Milo.

But what’s the gender of their twins? The couple have now revealed they’re expecting two boys!

Kelvin is expecting two sons with his wife Liz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin Fletcher and wife announce gender of twins

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Kelvin said: “We’ve already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn’t mind either way.”

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher stunned over pregnant wife’s ‘massive’ baby bump

On the moment they discovered they were having two more babies, Kelvin admitted: “It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I’ve never felt joy like it.”

Kelvin and his wife already have a son and daughter (Credit: ITV)

Liz added: “I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there’s double the worry. I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time? I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds.”

Liz said that Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner Kelvin was calling it a “miracle” as she added that they feel “so lucky”.

Earlier this month, Kelvin shared a photo to Instagram showing off Liz’s “massive” baby bump.

He shared a string of funny photos as he pulled a shock face at Liz’s bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

Kelvin said: “That bump is MASSIVE!”

When did Kelvin and Liz announce their pregnancy?

The couple, who married in 2015, revealed they were expecting another addition to their brood last year.

Read more: This Morning: Kelvin Fletcher distracts viewers with appearance

In December, the couple told PA Media: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Then, during an interview on BBC Breakfast in January of this year, the couple revealed they’re having twins.

What do you think Kelvin and Liz will name their sons? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.