Kelvin Fletcher shares exciting family news as fans delighted

Kelvin Fletcher has announced some exciting news on Instagram and fans are thrilled.

The former Emmerdale actor announced he and wife Liz Marsland are releasing a book – Fletchers On The Farm.

Kelvin told fans the book will be out in October this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

Kelvin Fletcher book

Alongside a photo of the book cover, which features the couple and their eldest children, Kelvin said: “We are so excited to announce our brand new book, Fletchers On The Farm, will be published on the 13th October 2022!

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz share first picture as they announce the birth of their twins

“When we decided to leave our happy home in Oldham for a 120-acre working farm in the Peak District, we had no idea quite what we were letting ourselves in for.

“In the book, let us take you behind the scenes of daily new experiences on the farm.

Kelvin and wife Liz recently welcomed twin boys (Credit: Splash News)

“There are the Adventures, going from self-professed ‘townies’ to farmhands overnight; the Mishaps, like shearing sheep in a way that costs more than the price for the wool; and the Lessons, such as never turn your back on a flock of sheep – or put simply ‘always close the gate!'”

Kelvin added: “With our wise(ish!) words on building and nurturing a happy farm and family, this book is about following your dreams – even if you have no clue how to do it!

“Time to pull on those wellies and get stuck into our farming adventure with us!

Kelvin Fletcher has shared some ‘exciting’ news with his followers (Credit: Splash News)

Kelvin Fletcher on Instagram

“Fletchers On The Farm is available to pre-order now through the link in our bio! We hope you love it!”

Fans loved the news as one gushed: “Wow going to order one!”

In the book, let us take you behind the scenes of daily new experiences on the farm.

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Congratulations to you and the family!!!!”

In addition, a third predicted: “Can’t wait to buy this.. It’s definitely going to be a best seller.”

Kelvin and Liz recently welcomed twins. They also have daughter Marnie and son Milo.

Will you be buying the book? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.