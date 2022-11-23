Kelsey Parker’s reported “new boyfriend” has hit headlines recently after it was alleged that he is a “convicted killer”.

Now, Kelsey, 32, has broken her silence following numerous news stories about the new man in her life.

Kelsey reportedly has a new man in her life (Credit: ITV)

Kesley Parker has a ‘new boyfriend’

It has recently been reported that Kelsey has a new man in her life.

The news comes eight months on from the death of her husband, Tom Parker.

Tom passed away in March aged just 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He and Kelsey have two children together.

Now it has been reported that Kelsey is in the “early stages” of a new romance with 39-year-old Sean Boggans.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source claimed: “It’s very early days and no one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

Sean and Kelsey reportedly met on holiday in Rhodes.

The publication also claims that Sean, who is a father of two, recently split from the mother of his children. However, there was no crossover with Kelsey.

Concerning reports have emerged about the new boyfriend of Kelsey Parker (Credit: ITV)

Questions raised over ‘new boyfriend’ of Kelsey Parker

However, it has since been reported that Kelsey’s new boyfriend is a “convicted killer” who has served jail time.

It has been reported that Seann went to prison after fatally punching a 44-year-old man called Shaun McDermott.

The incident is believed to have taken place outside a pub in Essex.

Sean was allegedly waiting outside the pub with his then-girlfriend when an argument broke out.

McDermott was allegedly knocked to the ground by Sean during the incident. He was later found by police lying on the pavement with a brain haemorrhage, it has been claimed.

He reportedly died the next day. A postmortem found that McDermott died as a result of head injuries.

Sean was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison back in 2013, it’s reported.

Kelsey ignored the rumours last night (Credit: Instagram)

Kelsey breaks her silence

Despite the ongoing stories and rumours about her new romance, Kelsey has yet to directly address it.

Kelsey took to social media for the first time following reports about her rumoured new man’s past yesterday.

However, rather than address the rumours and stories, Kelsey took the high road and ignored them completely.

Instead, the 33-year-old broke her silence as she shared pictures of herself and other stars at an awards ceremony.

One photo shared with her 364k followers saw Kelsey posing with Love Island 2021 champion Millie Court.

“@milliegracecourt I love you,” she captioned the snap.

In another, Kelsey could be seen posing with a whole host of women, including Millie and short-lived I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood.

Earlier today, she also shared a picture from a trek she’d done with friends for CoppaFeel!, the breast cancer charity.

