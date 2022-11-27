Kelsey Parker declares: ‘I’ve got to live my life’ amid rumours she’s dating again

Kelsey Parker, the widow of the late Tom Parker, has admitted she has to “move forward” as reports have emerged she’s started dating again, eight months after losing Tom to a brain tumour.

She explained to The Sun, “If we can take anything from Tom, it’s that life is so precious and short.

“I’ve got to live my life. That is the only option.”

Tom Parker battled a brain tumour for 20 months, at the time wife Kelsey was pregnant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelsey Parker dating again

Widow Kelsey has been linked to electrician Sean Boggans, 39, after allegedly meeting at a wedding in Greece.

They were also spotted getting cosy with each other at a wedding last month in South London.

However, it has been reported that her new beau is a ‘convicted killer who has been to jail’.

Kelsey has so far ignored the comments and reports about Sean and has declined to comment on them.

Moving on

Although Kelsey is dating again, her husband Tom is never far from her mind.

In the new interview she praises her family and friends for supporting her during such a difficult time.

Kelsey has a strong friendship with both Rio and Kate Ferdinand who helped her grieve after Tom’s death.

Kelsey has received incredible support from her family and friends in the aftermath of Tom’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate in particular has been extremely supportive in helping Kelsey move forward with her life without Tom.

She explained that Kate supported her when she wanted to get rid of her bed.

“Kate was a really great person to speak to. I was talking to her about how I want to get rid of our bed, but I said to her: ‘How are people going to look at me for that?’ If I do want to move forward, I’ve got to take these steps.

“Kate said: ‘You’ve just got to not worry what anyone else thinks. You are the only person that gets into that bed, so you need to do what’s right for you.'”

Life After Tom

The couple opened up their family life to the world during Tom’s documentary Inside My Head.

Inside My Head was nominated for a National Television Award earlier in the year.

Kelsey is set to front a follow up documentary on ITVBe titled Life After Tom.

She feels that doing this documentary will help her keep Tom’s memory alive while urging the country to be more open about death and grieving.

Kelsey explained it would show people “how we lived life together” because they were just a “normal couple that were genuinely head-over-heels in love with each other”.

She said she wants to shine a light on how she’s dealing with grief.

“In the UK, we don’t talk about grief. We don’t talk about death. It’s a taboo subject. Even when I see people, they don’t really want to talk to me about it.”

Tom was part of hit band The Wanted (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Honestly, people cross the road so they don’t have to talk to me. It’s crazy. People don’t know what to say.”

She added: “So with the show, I wanted to open up and show people that you can grieve the way I’m grieving.”

