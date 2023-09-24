Kelsey Parker confirms new romance: ‘He’ll never replace Tom but he’s a massive support to the kids’

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker, has opened up about her new romance with her electrician boyfriend Sean Boggans.

Revealing what this means for her the kids she shared with Tom, Kelsey has spoken out on the “massive support” Sean has provided so far.

Musician Tom died in March last year of an inoperable brain tumour. He had two children with wife Kelsey – Aurelia, four, and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey recently began dating electrician Sean, after meeting at a wedding in Greece. After briefly splitting up in March this year, the pair subsequently rekindled their romance at another wedding.

Kelsey Parker opens up about new relationship

Speaking to The Sun, Kelsey revealed what her new relationship to Sean means to her. “He brings me so much joy and laughter. Sean was a real new lease of life for me. We could sit there and talk about Tom, and Sean’s been incredible. My friends and family have been amazing and I couldn’t have done this without them but there’s only so many times you can go: ‘Can you come over. I’m feeling really lonely.’ Sean will never replace Tom because Tom is irreplaceable to me but it’s having that person to talk to and share your day with.”

She continued: “I wasn’t looking for anything when we met and it came as a shock to me but we just genuinely got on and the relationship progressed. He’s such a good guy and it’s quite hard for him to walk into this situation, not a lot of men could do that and feel comfortable with it.”

Kelsey reveals new man’s ‘massive support’ to kids

Kelsey went on to talk about how Sean gets on with her two children, revealing how invaluable his presence has been in helping them to heal after Tom‘s death.

She said: “He comes to my house and it’s full of Tom, he’s so present and the kids talk about him all the time. But Sean doesn’t shy away from that. After the kids met him, Aurelia said: ‘Daddy died of a brain tumour,’ and he just replied: ‘I know, darling. We all miss your Daddy.’ He’s another reassuring person for them, he’s a massive support. We’re taking things slow and enjoying each other’s company. Is he a good match for me? Definitely, he’s so funny – he brings so much joy and laughter to me, and that’s what I need. When I’m having a bad day he’s there for me, to help me process that.”

New man’s past revealed

Once Kelsey’s new romance became public, Sean’s past was suddenly revealed. The electrician was jailed after accidentally killing a man following a row over a taxi. But Kelsey admits “everyone has a past”. She also explained that Sean “has a lot of remorse” for what happened.

Kelsey’s new book

Kelsey has revealed the reality of Tom’s death in her book, With and Without You. “I’ve never had counselling or therapy, it’s never sat right with me. Writing this book was like therapy. Mum read it and said: ‘This is our life, what we lived through.’ I still can’t read it without getting emotional but it felt like the right time to write it.”

