Women’s World Cup star announces pregnancy: ‘I never, ever thought I’d get to be a mum’

Women’s World Cup star Kelly Somers has announced her pregnancy after previously believing she would never be a mum.

Kelly, 32, is familiar to football fans as a sports reporter for the BBC and Channel 4. She also recently fronted coverage of the Women’s World Cup for Optus Sports.

And now Kelly has happy news of her own in that she and fiancé Max’s will be adding another player to their squad.

World Cup presenter Kelly Somers has confirmed she is pregnant (Credit: Optus Sport YouTube)

Kelly Somers shares her pregnancy news

Speaking to OK! magazine, Kelly said she was excited her child will be one of a generation to look up to the England Lionesses team.

But she also opened up about how she’d thought becoming a mum wouldn’t be an option for her.

Kelly admitted: “I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum. I’ve grown up thinking it wouldn’t be possible. I’ve had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate.”

Kelly shared how she suffered issues with her periods as a teenager but doctors dismissed her symptoms.

She was later diagnosed with endometriosis – and discovered in 2019 she had polycystic ovaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Somers (@kellyesomers)

‘I’ve had so many problems’

Describing finding out as a “relief”, Kelly was still aware conceiving a child could be very challenging.

She cut out alcohol and other foods out of her diet, and underwent regular scans.

And although she is now expecting, Kelly is concerned with how she may be regarded on the likes of Twitter and Instagram.

Kelly reflected: “I’ve really struggled with social media – it’s such a strange platform. The majority of the messages I get are supportive but they can also be quite weird, like people asking about my feet and commenting on my appearance. I don’t read them all any more – you can get too high or too low.”

Kelly Somers made lifestyle changes before becoming pregnant (Credit: Channel 4 Sport YouTube)

Kelly’s plans

Determined Kelly will also carry on her work schedule for as long as possible before he birth.

I’d be proud to be nine months pregnant and reporting on football matches.

She added: “I’m very aware that my body might stop me before then and everyone I work for has been very supportive of that. Obviously, I’ve not been through this before, but I’d be proud to be nine months pregnant and reporting on football matches.”

Congratulations Kelly and Max!

