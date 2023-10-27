Kelly Osbourne’s striking weight loss explained: ‘I went a little too far’

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her recent weight loss and how she went about shedding the pounds following the birth of her son, Sidney, in 2022.

However, her journey with weight loss began years before.

With rumours about how she went about achieving her look today, Kelly has set the record straight in numerous interviews.

Kelly gone through quite a transformation recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne underwent the gastric sleeve before having her son

Two years prior to announcing she was pregnant with her first child, Kelly told fans that had undergone the gastric sleeve in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, she lost an impressive 85lbs (just over six stone).

“I had surgery, I don’t give a [bleep] what anyone has to say,” Kelly told Hollywood Raw. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck [bleep]. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago.”

Kelly insisted there is no “right way” to lose weight, stating: “The road to happiness is different for everybody.”

Kelly admitted to using Ozempic

Many celebrities in Hollywood have been accused of using Ozempic in order to lose weight, but haven’t all admitted to using the injection.

Kelly, on the other hand, has been very transparent with fans and confessed that she had used it before.

Discussing her weight with Bill Maher on his podcast in 2020, Kelly opened up about her experience with Ozempic.

“You have a weight problem, and you’ve tried everything, then someone tells you: ‘Take this shot, and you’ll be thin,'” she said. At the time, Kelly said she had stopped using the injection a few weeks after giving it a try.

At her heaviest it’s been claimed that 5ft 2in Kelly weighed 160lb, or 11 stone 6lb.

Kelly admits to using Ozempic in the past (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelly was on a ‘mission’ to ‘lose’ all her ‘baby weight’

Announcing her pregnancy in May 2020, the One Word singer welcomed her son with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson last year. Kelly admitted on a podcast Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, that she had been “on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight” ever since giving birth.

Once that mission was complete, however, she continued to shed the points and admitted she “went a little too far”.

Kelly is ‘happy’ with the results

While talking with E! News with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly admitted that she was insecure about being seen as a pregnant woman. As a result, she hid away from the spotlight and didn’t want to be seen as she was afraid of being scrutinised for her appearance.

Remaining honest on the subject, Kelly felt the “pressure” to lose all her baby weight and said she does “feel great for it”. And while she didn’t specifically reveal how she shed her weight, she wanted everyone to know that she worked hard for it.

She added: “But I’m not gonna sit here and pretend it wasn’t like, oh, it just fell off. It did not. It was a lot of work, I was miserable and I was hungry all the time.”

Even though Kelly previously said she went too far with her weight loss, she said she was still “happy” with the results.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne reveals she had gastric sleeve surgery two years ago

What do you think of Kelly’s transformation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.