Kelly Brook’s £500,000 Italian fairytale wedding to Jeremy Parisi

Sorry lads, Kelly Brook will be officially ‘off the market’ as her wedding takes place in a matter of days.

The model and presenter is shelling out £500,000 pounds on a matrimonial day to remember.

Jeremy Parisi and Kelly Brook will celebrate at their wedding in a matter of days (Credit: Splash)

The 42-year-old is tying the knot with fiance Jeremy Parisi in a 19th-century Italian villa.

And, according to a source speaking to The Sun, the beautiful couple are throwing everything at it.

They revealed: “It’s turning into quite an extravagant affair.

“Kelly has booked the Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the ceremony and reception.

“It really romantic but Kelly wants to give her family and pals a real party afterwards.

“All in it is looking to cost her between £300,000 and £500,000 – but to her it is money well spent.

“This is Kelly’s dream wedding and everything she ever wanted is becoming a reality.”

Among Kelly’s A-list guests will be Kylie Minogue.

Jeremy Parisi previously turned down a proposal from Kelly Brook (Credit: Splash)

Kelly finally agreed to to make an honest man of Italian-French model Jeremy, 37, when he proposed in May this year.

And the bride is sure to be in the shape of her life – last week she celebrated 1000 days of maintaining a healthy weight as a SlimFast UK ambassador.

The couple were in Italy in June, sharing pictures from Frosinone in Lazio, Montalcino in Tuscany, and Florence.

They were apparently scouting for the perfect venue for their nuptials.

Kelly made the first move with Jeremy in 2014 when, after seeing a video of him and liking what she’d seen, the radio host ‘slid into his DMs’.

For any older readers, this isn’t a euphemism for something smutty – she sent him a message on Instagram.

They went public with their relationship the following year.

And Kelly even proposed to her love in 2020, but he turned her down!

“When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, ‘Will you marry me?’ He said, ‘Be quiet, there are people around’,” she explained at the time.

“So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet. I’ve asked him, but it wasn’t private enough.”

Perhaps he just wanted the privilege of getting down on one knee himself!

