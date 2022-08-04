A report alleges newly-married model Kelly Brook ‘turned into bridezilla on her wedding day’.

Kelly, 42, wed model partner Jeremy Parisi, 37, near Rome in Italy last Saturday (July 30).

But according to The Sun, workers behind the scenes claim Kelly was “gloomy” and a “bridezilla” on her big day.

Furthermore, the weather was rather rainy – so much so the £500,000 bash was reportedly moved indoors.

Jeremy Parisi and Kelly Brook married in Italy last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Brook wedding claims

A source is reported to have claimed to the tabloid: “Kelly’s mood was the same as the weather on the day of her wedding – gloomy.

“She made it clear the weather had taken the shine off her day and started to take it out on the people working at the venue,” they continued to allege.

“Kelly was moaning about things not being correct and said a few times how the cash was coming out of her pocket so she needed it to be perfect,” they claimed.

There were also allegations that Kelly was involved in a ‘fallout’ behind the scenes at the nuptials.

ED! has contacted reps for Kelly Brook for comment.

Kelly Brook was reportedly “gloomy” over certain aspects of her wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Just beautiful’

Nonetheless, looking on the bright side, the weather meant the couple became the first ever to marry inside the Cicerone Tower in Civitavecchia di Arpino.

Furthermore, despite any reported problems, Kelly still shared several stunning candid snaps of the ceremony.

And celebrity pals and fans still adored getting a peek at Kelly’s wedding, too.

Meg Matthews gasped in a post’s comments section: “Omg just beautiful.”

John Torode also joined in, writing: “Congratulations.”

And Amanda Holden passed on her best wishes by posting a clap emoji and two heart emojis.

Her new hubby also posted a heart emoji on snaps of them both during the celebrations.

And several of Kelly’s followers lined up to congratulate him by way of reply.

“Congratulations you lucky, lucky fella,” one wrote, echoing many others.

