Kelly Brook stripped to her underwear as she channeled her inner sexy Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

The 41-year-old Heart FM presenter left little to the imagination as she frolicked around in a pair red knickers and a bow top.

Getting into the festive spirit, Kelly completed the look with a Santa hat and a fur-trimmed cape.

Kelly Brook shows off her underwear

While celebrating Christmas with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, the star took to social media to post the daring clip.

The throwback video showed Kelly dancing away to Here Comes Santa Claus, as she teased her fans with the revealing number.

The clip ended with the model taking off her bra completely.

Captioning the shot, she wrote: “Merry Christmas.”

Kelly Brook dressed up as sexy Santa Claus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to compliment the snap, with one saying: “That’s made my Christmas.”

Another gushed: “Well that’s put a smile on my face… Merry Christmas Kelly.”

Kelly spent Christmas Day with her boyfriend Jeremy and their adorable dog Teddy.

The happy couple kicked off the festivities with a walk in London’s Primrose Hill before making their way home for a turkey dinner and pudding.

The presenter stripped to her underwear in the throwback video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly opens up on body confidence

The festive post comes weeks after the stunning star revealed she was most miserable in her “skinnier times”.

Kelly, who is a healthy size 10/12, admitted she now feels comfortable in her skin.

She explained to Fabulous: “I’m a size 10 around my waist but a size 12 around my boobs and bum. That’s my healthy, happy size. ​

“Some of the skinniest times in my life have been my most miserable. When I lost my dad in 2007 I was 8 1/2st. I would not want to be in that place again.”

Kelly Brook celebrated Christmas with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about accepting her age, she added: “You don’t care if your bum looks big. I want to be the best version of myself, I don’t want to look like a 20-year-old, I want to look like a good 40-year-old.”

Back in June, Kelly admitted she had no concerns about her figure after putting on weight during lockdown.

She told new! magazine: “I’m a real foodie and enjoy cooking. I wasn’t surprised at all to see my weight creep up a little over the last few weeks.

“[I’ve gained] a few pounds, but I’m not worried. I know I can lean on the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan to deal with my weight loss ups and downs, so I can get back on track.”

