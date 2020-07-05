Kelly Brook shows off gorgeous new puppy

Model and actress Kelly Brook has welcomed a gorgeous new member into her family.

The star, 40, has bought a little puppy during lockdown.

Read more: Bradley Walsh opens up about untimely death of his father

Sharing to her some 1.2 million Instagram followers, Kelly is clearly delighted with her new fur baby.

A ginger and white cavapoo, the puppy looks right at home already.

Kelly captioned the snap with: "Meet Teddy our newest member of the family."

Read more: Katie Price reveals biggest fear for son Harvey Price's future

And little Teddy even has his own Instagram account (@iamteddythecavapoo).

Kelly Brook: "Meet Teddy"

The pup already has almost 2,000 followers and is clearly already very spoiled.

Kelly can be seen doting on the puppy in various videos. He is also shown surrounded by a dozen toys.

Elsewhere Kelly is even wearing a jumper with Teddy's likeness, to which she captioned: "My mum is sooooo embarrassing."

View this post on Instagram My Mum is sooooo embarrassing 🐶 A post shared by Teddy (@iamteddythecavapoo) on Jun 24, 2020 at 3:46pm PDT

Her fans appear just in love with Teddy as Kelly is. Many took to her comments to gush over how sweet the puppy seems.

Read more: Coleen Nolan shares heartbreak on anniversary of sister's death

Denise Van Outen wrote: "Kelly!!!! He's so cute.

Already an Instagram star

One user wrote: "You're part of the Cavapoo fam!!!!! You will love him. They're the best breed. He's a beaut!! Xx."

And another praised: "He's beautiful!! We have a cockapoo coming on Thursday."

How sweet is Teddy? (Credit: Instagram @iamteddythecavapoo)

Cavapoos are a crossbreed of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and poodle.

Kelly previously owned a pug, called Rocky, who was often pictured out and about with her.

No doubt her long-term partner, Jeremy Parisi, 35, is enjoying their new family addition.

Kelly just recently opened up about her raunchy sex life with her Italian boyfriend.

Kelly Brook out and about earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on the podcast Vicky Pattison's The Secret To...she said: "My boyfriend is 35 and he is Italian, so, you know, he likes a nice large curvy woman so that's always a good thing! I think your sex life gets better as you get older!

"You get confident! You are not so hung up on stuff, you know what you enjoy and you know what you like, so you are not as scared to tell them.

"When you're young you don't tell them. They are like 'is that nice?' or whatever and you're like 'yeah!' When you're older you are gonna make sure you get what you want!"

The couple have been together since 2015.

What do you think of Kelly's new pup? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.