Kelly Brook has said that she believes body confidence comes with age, saying that she was most miserable in her ‘skinnier times’.

The 40-year-old former model explained that she is at her ‘happy size’. Her weight has fluctuated over the years, but the stunning radio presenter now feels comfortable in her skin.

Kelly explained to Fabulous: “I’m a size 10 around my waist but a size 12 around my boobs and bum. That’s my healthy, happy size. ​

Kelly in early 2008 (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Kelly Brook reveals she wants to slim down after putting on weight during lockdown

“Some of the skinniest times in my life have been my most miserable. When I lost my dad in 2007 I was 8 1/2st. I would not want to be in that place again.”

Speaking about accepting her age, she added: “You don’t care if your bum looks big. I want to be the best version of myself, I don’t want to look like a 20-year-old, I want to look like a good 40-year-old”

Like most of us, lockdown presented a new way of life for Kelly, who explained that she gained a bit of weight.

The presenter and model discussed her weight goal during a Q+A session with fans on Instagram in September, saying she wanted to slim down a bit.

As well as opening up about her body, Kelly also shared an insight into her daily diet as she spoke about her SlimFast challenge.

A follower asked: “What is the most weight you have ever lost?”

Kelly, 40, replied: “I went from a dress size 14/16 to a 10/12. I’m curvy, so I notice my weight loss more in my clothes than on a scale.

“My target now is to get back to a size 10/12 again as during lockdown I had some pounds creep back on.”

Kelly Brook says she is at her ‘happy size’ (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Amanda Holden wows fans as she poses in racy see-through dress

Back in June, Kelly admitted she had no concerns about her figure after putting on weight during lockdown.

She told new! magazine: “I’m a real foodie and enjoy cooking. I wasn’t surprised at all to see my weight creep up a little over the last few weeks.

“[I’ve gained] a few pounds, but I’m not worried. I know I can lean on the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan to deal with my weight loss ups and downs, so I can get back on track.

“It’s easy and it works. Diets shouldn’t be about deprivation – they need to be sustainable after all.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.