Kelly Brook has admitted she wants to slim down to a size 10 after putting on weight during lockdown.

The presenter and model discussed her weight goal during a Q+A session with fans on Instagram yesterday (September 15).

As well as opening up about her body, Kelly also shared an insight into her daily diet as she spoke about her SlimFast challenge.

Kelly Brook has revealed she wants to slim down to a size 10/12 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A follower asked: “What is the most weight you have ever lost?”

Kelly, 40, replied: “I went from a dress size 14/16 to a 10/12. I’m curvy so I notice my weight loss more in my clothes than on a scale.

“My target now is to get back to a size 10/12 again as during lockdown I had some pounds creep back on.”

The TV star also opened up on her current fitness regime.

The presenter admitted to putting on weight during lockdown (Credit: Instagram Story/iamkb)

She shared: “I have a four month old puppy Teddy, so he’s keeping me pretty active.

“The SlimFast plans and daily hikes is getting me in great shape.”

Kelly Brook’s lockdown weight gain

Back in June, Kelly admitted she had no concerns about her figure after putting on weight during lockdown.

She told new! magazine: “I’m a real foodie and enjoy cooking. I wasn’t surprised at all to see my weight creep up a little over the last few weeks.

Kelly previously lost two stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“[I’ve gained] a few pounds, but I’m not worried. I know I can lean on the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan to deal with my weight loss ups and downs, so I can get back on track.

“It’s easy and it works. Diets shouldn’t be about deprivation – they need to be sustainable after all.”

However, the model, who is a SlimFast ambassador, insisted she was “healthy”.

She added: “I can’t complain – I’m healthy and that’s been number one during this period.”

The model spent lockdown with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hitting back at trolls

Despite appearing completely body confident, Kelly admitted she has been called “unsexy” by trolls online.

She told Femail: “They see me as this 40-year-old fat girl and they’re like no! I get it, it’s funny. But people grow up, people get bigger, people change, it happens.”

The star added: “Men are like ‘you’re past your best’, or ‘you were sexy once’, but whatever, you’re always going to get that.”

Kelly began modelling at the age of 16 after winning a beauty competition.

