Kelly Brook reveals she isn't worried about gaining weight in lockdown

Model Kelly Brook isn't "worried" about her weight gain during lockdown.

The 40-year-old admitted she has gained a few pounds during the coronavirus pandemic, but she has no concerns about her current figure.

It comes after the TV star previously revealed she had dropped two stone in March.

Kelly Brook revealed she's gained weight during lockdown (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals she was 'emotional' taking kids back to school

She told new! magazine: "I'm a real foodie and enjoy cooking. I wasn't surprised at all to see my weight creep up a little over the last few weeks.

"[I've gained] a few pounds, but I'm not worried. I know I can lean on the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan to deal with my weight loss ups and downs, so I can get back on track.

"It's easy and it works. Diets shouldn't be about deprivation - they need to be sustainable after all."

The model explained she is "healthy", and that it's important to remember how unusual the current situation is for everybody.

The stunning star is currently isolating with boyfriend Jeremy (Credit: Splash)

She added: "From my point of view, being home all the time is very different to my normal routine, which I've had to adapt to.

"I can't complain - I'm healthy and that's been number one during this period."

Staying in shape

The brunette beauty - who celebrated her 40th birthday in November - recently revealed while she is determined to stay in shape, she doesn't want to turn back the clock.

She said: "Obviously it's still important for me to look as good as I can. When you're younger everything is a bit easier, isn't it? But now in the morning when I wake up, my lower back hurts a little bit.

Read more: Peter Andre wants twins and will stop having kids at 50!

"It really hurts in the morning and I need a good walk and a stretch to get going. Honestly, my back kills me.

"I do miss being able to bounce around and not ache and feel pain when I go to the gym, but I wouldn't want to be 20 again, no way."

Who is Kelly isolating with?

The TV star is currently isolating with boyfriend of five years Jeremy Parisi.

She has previously been engaged to Hollywood actors Billy Zane and Jason Statham, ex-Gladiator David McIntosh and rugby player Thom Evans.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.