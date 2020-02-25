Keith Lemon reveals disgust as his charity T-shirts for Caroline Flack are knocked off

Keith Lemon has expressed his disappointment after discovering people selling fake versions of his charity t-shirts for Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

The comedian recently revealed he's created a top with the words "be kind" printed on it, which Caroline said before she died, to raise money for the Samaritans.

So disappointed by this website https://t.co/2RjmjMghgM selling FAKES! But Fanks to every one has bought an official one from https://t.co/kofJ2CEchZ last count 11,820 sold! All profits go to Samaritans. pic.twitter.com/Ud9CdVNqj6 — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) February 24, 2020

Keith told fans 100 percent of the profits will go to the charity.

However, on Monday evening, Keith took to Twitter to reveal people have been creating fake versions of the t-shirts to make money.

So disappointed by this website selling FAKES!

Sharing a screengrab of a website where people are trying to sell the tops, Keith wrote: "So disappointed by this website selling FAKES!

"But fanks to every one has bought an official one from

last count 11,820 sold! All profits go to Samaritans." (Sic)

kilclothes.com

In another tweet, the star revealed the website had taken down the t-shirts and he asked if any money they made could be passed on to the Samaritans.

He added: "Once again big fanks to everyone who has already bought one! You are the RADest! If ya still an’t got one and ya want one ya get them from www.kilclothes.com cheers!" (Sic)

Keith then discovered another website selling fake versions of the t-shirts and hit out on Twitter.

He said: "Sorry more fakes Teeranas.com and @TeeChipOfficial stealing money that should be going to @samaritans so disappointed. Not very nice. I give up!

"Probably gonna be more out there.

for official." (Sic)

kilclothes.com

In a video, Keith said: "Hi sorry to bother you, it's me again. Two more websites are also selling fake be kind t-shirts that I did for Caroline to raise money for Samaritans.

View this post on Instagram Fank you! @teespring A post shared by Keith Lemon (@keithlemon) on Feb 24, 2020 at 2:53pm PST

"They are just taking money from the Samaritans. Really disappointed but if you haven't bought one, don't buy one from there. People! What's going on?!"

One of the websites responded to Keith's posts, writing on its Instagram: "Hi @keithlemon Teespring is a user-generated platform and all designs are created by independent individuals.

"In response to your recent post, we have ensured the seller's account has been disabled. Rest assured, we do not support this behaviour on our platform and will work with you to make this right!"

