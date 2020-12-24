Kay Purcell, Waterloo Road actress and former Emmerdale star, has died at the age of 57.

Agents David Daly Associates announced the news on Twitter earlier today (Thursday, December 24).

They tweeted: “It is with great regret that we announce the death of Kay Purcell at the age of 57.

“Kay was a very valued client who had been represented by David Daly Associates for many years. We send sympathy and love to her family and friends.”

Kay Purcell as Cynthia in Emmerdale (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Waterloo Road star Kay Purcell die?

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, in 2017 doctors diagnosed Kay with breast cancer. Earlier this year, she discovered she had inoperable liver cancer.

In a health update for fans on Facebook posted at the start of December, she wrote: “My journey has seen me achieve some amazing things, my proudest achievement has to be my three amazing children, Ashley, Shemar and Indika.

Read more: Actress Eileen Pollock dies aged 73: Fans and colleagues pay tribute to star of BBC comedy Bread

“And also my Beautiful grandson, Levon. I have also been blessed with some of the best family and friends anyone could ask for, I would like to thank you for all the years of love and support you have given me.”

At the time, she told fans she had “up to two years left to enjoy my time with my family and friends”.

Kay also took part in Celebrity Fit Club in 2002 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Tributes to ‘hilarious’ Tracy Beaker actress

Tributes poured in on social media, with many fans remembering her most fondly for her role in the TV series Tracy Beaker.

One fan said: “RIP Kay Purcell, I loved watching you on Tracy Beaker Returns.”

Another tweeted: “Rip Kay Purcell, thank you for being a part of my childhood, absolutely loved you as Gina, you were hilarious. Sending my condolences and love to your friends and family.”

A third put, alongside a sad face emoji: “Kay Purcell passing away has broken my heart today.”

RIP Kay Purcell, I loved watching you on Tracy Beaker Returns. ❤️😔 — bliss (@BlissM03) December 24, 2020

Rip Kay purcell thank you for being apart of my childhood , absolutely loved you as Gina you was hilarious, sending my condolences and love to your friends and family 🙏🏻❤️. — Emily (@officiallyemz) December 24, 2020

kay purcell passing away has broken my heart today 🙁 — you little oink (@purplenders) December 24, 2020

What was actress Kay Purcell in?

The actress played Cynthia Daggert in Emmerdale. She was in the cast of the ITV soap between 1996 and 2002.

She was also Gina in the TV show Tracy Beaker Returns. Kay reprised the role in the spin-off The Dumping Grounds.

Read more: Rosalind Knight: The Crown, Friday Night Dinner and Carry On actress dies aged 87

Telly fans will also remember her as Candice Smilie in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. She first appeared in series three and was in the show until series five.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.