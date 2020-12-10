Kay Burley has been suspended from Sky News for six months after breaking coronavirus rules.

The presenter issued an apology this week after celebrating her birthday with nine of her friends in London on Saturday evening.

Kay said she had dinner at a “Covid compliant restaurant” before visiting a second restaurant to use the bathroom.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley suspended after breaking coronavirus rules (Credit: YouTube)

Kay Burley suspended from Sky News

The presenter has agreed to be off air for six months.

In a statement she said: “I have today agreed with Sky News to step back from my broadcasting role for a period of reflection.

“It’s clear to me that we are all in the fight against COVID-19 and that we all have a duty to stick firmly by the rules.”

Hello everyone,

News about me. Thanks for all your kind wishes. pic.twitter.com/6LDNVB9Cns — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 10, 2020

She added: “The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake and I am sorry.

“I very much look forward to being able to continue my 32-year career with Sky when I return.”

Meanwhile, political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid – who also attended the event – have agreed to be off air for three months.

It comes after Kay admitted she was “embarrassed” to say she “inadvertently broke the rules”.

Evening everyone

I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules. 1/2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 7, 2020

What did Kay Burley say?

She said on Twitter: “On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid-compliant restaurant.

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home.

“Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Kay Burley apologised for breaking the rules (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a Sky News spokesperson told the Guardian: “We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.”

Kay found herself at the centre of criticism on social media for her actions.

Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny.

On Wednesday’s This Morning, host Phillip Schofield made a dig at Kay over her rule breaking.

During a segment with Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders, she explained that she knew someone who was planning to have 16 people in their home on Christmas Day.

Phillip, 58, asked: “It’s not Kay Burley, is it?”

Viewers were amused by his comments as one wrote on Twitter: “@Schofe ‘Its not Kay Burley, is it?’ Brilliant #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Oooh @Schofe having a wee pop at Kay Burley on This Morning!”

