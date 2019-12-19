Katya Jones does not rule out reunion with Strictly Come Dancing ex Neil Jones

Dancing star Katya Jones has refused to rule out a reconciliation with estranged husband Neil Jones.

The 30-year-old Glitterball trophy winner - who claimed first place on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 alongside Joe McFadden - swerved questions about a potential reunion with the man she's divorcing when speaking to a glossy mag.

Katya and her ex are believed to be on good terms following their announcement over the summer they had decided to split.

Their relationship came under huge scrutiny during the 2018 series of Strictly after Katya was snapped kissing her comedian celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she still has swelling on her knees from 'traumatic' Dancing On Ice fall

And even though they’ve called time on their six year marriage, it seems they are in "no rush" to finalise the end of their relationship.

Asked about the possibility of getting back together, Katya avoided answering with a definite 'no' - and indicated the admin involved with formally bringing their marriage to a close is not a pressing priority.

Are we starting divorce proceedings? We haven't got time right now.

She is reported to have told OK!: "We have really thought through that decision and we are both in a good place right now.

"We're good friends. Are we starting divorce proceedings? We haven't got time right now. We're in no rush."

Read more: Piers Morgan rages over poll suggesting Father Christmas should be gender neutral or female

Quizzed about Seann, Katya - who has just started her first ever run in panto - said she hadn’t seen him since last year’s Strictly final.

But she also hinted the 'Strictly curse' would not occur unless performers’ relationships away from the cameras were already under stress.

"If anything happens between a pro dancer and a celebrity that means that something's not right in their own relationship," she continued.

Seann, 34, who went through his own split from girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after his snog with Katya hit the headlines, recently insisted he didn't deserve the grief he received after being "demonised".

He told comic Richard Herring on the Leicester Square Theatre podcast: "No one wants to hear me stick up for myself but I wish I'd stuck up for myself at the time. It's with a tough year mentally, I lost a lot personally and job wise.

"I think I did go through - I don't mind saying it wasn't fair, it wasn't right - but I didn't deserve it... I still wake up some days and it feels like it happened yesterday and it's traumatic.

"I'm not looking for sympathy, these are the facts."

He continued: "I was demonised and it was so strange and all the hatred that was thrown your way. You're losing control of who you are.

"It does affect me and you'll see people on the tube if they recognise me and you get paranoid and think, 'Do they recognise me?' You live in this paranoid fear.

"Sometimes I forget. Before I was very self-conscious of being out in public when someone catches your eye and you think they recognise you. I'm very paranoid."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.