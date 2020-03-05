The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 5th March 2020
News

Katy Perry announces she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

They got engaged last year

By Entertainment Daily

Katy Perry has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old singer dropped a huge hint in her music video for new Never Worn White that she was expecting when she cradled a baby bump in the footage.

She later confirmed her pregnancy, admitting it is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

Read more: Joe Swash rushed to hospital for operation after being kicked in ear on Dancing On Ice

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, she began by saying: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.

"There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.

Katy admitted she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

She said: "So let’s call it a double whammy, a two fore.

"I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy - and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you."

And she joked: "I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious."

Katy also admitted she has been craving spicy foods, but has gone off beef.

She added: "[I] literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.

"Foods that gross me out now are beef. I’m not really into red meat, thank god for the Impossible Burger."

Read more: ITV defends Piers Morgan in apology statement about him 'mocking' Chinese language

Last year, Katy appeared to confirm reports she and Orlando were engaged on Valentine’s Day.

The singer and actor shared the same image of themselves on Instagram on Friday, posing together with a large jewel-encrusted ring on Katy’s finger.

In the close-up image, Kerry’s pink jewel is set against the backdrop of red heart-shaped balloons.

Katy wrote "full bloom" in the caption alongside her image.

Last month, she shared a string of photos of herself and Orlando to Instagram alongside the caption: "One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Duchess of Cambridge 'channels Princess Diana' with stunning magenta dress
Fans couldn't believe what they were seeing as Liz flaunted a brand new look ahead of her exit from the cobbles. 
Police launch manhunt after baby is assaulted on bus in 'truly shocking incident'
Joe Swash rushed to hospital for operation after being kicked in ear on Dancing On Ice
Shopper is tasered by police amid coronavirus panic-buying frenzy
Tipping Point viewers stunned as contestant makes history by winning first double jackpot