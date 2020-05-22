Katie Price's son Junior says she's 'getting old' in birthday message

Former glamour model Katie Price is celebrating her 42nd birthday today (May 22).

The model, once known as 'Jordan', is spending her birthday under strict lockdown conditions.

Self-isolating with her 17-year-old son Harvey, the pair will celebrate at home.

Her second eldest child, Junior, 14, paid tribute to his glam mum on Instagram.

Addressing his some 205,000 Followers he posted a photo with Katie from last year.

His caption included a cheeky dig at how his mum is now "getting older".

Katie, whose birthday is today, and son Junior out and about last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote: "Happy birthday mum. Love you lots. Have a gd day. (Even tho we’re quarantined)

"You're getting old now"

"You're getting old now @katieprice.

"That was when I had hair. I’m not planning on growing my hair back anytime soon."

One user hit back at his 'old' remark.

The user wrote: "Less of the old!!! 40s are sick, we're still really cool mum you know and down with the kids."

While another posted: "Happy Birthday Katie you've had tough times in your life but you always fight back Strong woman. Have a great day."

Over on Katie's own Instagram she shared a series of birthday posts from her fans and friends.

These included a couple of her celebrity friends.

Fellow former glamour model Nicola McLean posted a nude snap of Katie from her 'Jordan' days.

"This is the new normal"

This is accompanied by Stevie Wonder's classic 'Happy Birthday' playing.

While Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry posted a picture of them grinding together in a night club.

Katie intends to spend her big day at home with a cocktail or two.

After months of successful sobriety, she plans to temporarily break it to toast to her birthday.

She confirmed to The Sun that she will toast to her fans for their support on this special day.

She told the paper: "Life is so precious and with my birthday around the corner I want everyone to make a toast to all and those we love. This is the new normal I guess."

She is reportedly staying at a friend's mansion in Surrey throughout the lockdown.

Staying safe with son Harvey, Junior and Princess are splitting their time between her home and dad Peter Andre's Sussex home.

Meanwhile her youngest two Bunny and Jett are with her ex Kieran Hayler and his fiancée.

What do you think of Junior's tribute? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.