Katie Price’s new boyfriend shows off incredibly white teeth after Turkey trip

Katie Price's new boyfriend Carl Woods has showed off his new teeth.

The model and Carl jetted off to Turkey recently to get new gnashers as well as enjoy a family holiday with her two kids Junior and Princess.

Carl revealed his pearly whites in a boomerang clip on Instagram on Thursday.

The short clip showed him moving his tongue between his teeth.

What did Katie Price's boyfriend Carl say?

Carl wrote: "@dental_centre_turkey Thanks for the new hampsteads.... they are the business!

"#pearlywhites I highly recommend anybody that wants their teeth done to have it done there."

Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods showed off his new teeth (Credit: YouTube)

His followers were divided over his new teeth, with some saying they look too fake.

One person said: "Your teeth don’t look real (sorry)."

Another wrote: "They look unnatural."

A third added: "Nice shape but far to white, don't look natural."

However, others loved Carl's new pearly whites.

Katie Price enjoyed a break away to Turkey with Carl and her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One commented: "They look perfect but I bet they were a huge dent for the pocket."

Another wrote: "They look decent!"

One said: "They look amazing mate."

Meanwhile, Katie and Carl recently returned home from Turkey after enjoying a getaway with her kids.

However, during the trip, Katie broke both her feet after reportedly jumping off a wall at a theme park and fracturing both heels.

Katie Price broke both her feet on holiday (Credit: YouTube)

She shared a photo of her bandaged feet to Instagram and wrote: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet.

"I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in, I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months. @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me."

In a YouTube video later, Katie said: "Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut.

"And I didn't really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles. I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff."

