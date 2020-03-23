Katie Price returns to social media with heartfelt message to her mum amid coronavirus

On Mothering Sunday, Katie Price posted a heartfelt message wishing everyone a "happy Mother's Day".

The mum-of-five wasn't able to see her mum, Amy - who was diagnosed with terminal lung disease in 2017 - as she's self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Katie appeared to spend the day with her own children Harvey, 17, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny.

Amy was given five years to live after doctors told her she had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a rare condition that causes progressive and irreversible scarring to the lungs.

Katie Price and Amy appeared on Loose Women to talk together to talk about the diagnosis (Credit: WENN/Cover Images)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic people with underlying health issues have been advised that they should self-isolate for 12 weeks to protect themselves.

Katie, 41, wrote: "With everything going on in this crazy world right now, I just wanted to come on today to wish everybody a happy Mother's Day.

"These are very strange times and I am so thankful to be spending the day with all five of my wonderful children.

"I know many people (including myself ) weren't able to see their mums today and my thoughts are with you all.

"Please stay safe everyone, follow the government's advice, stay home and let's be kind to each other. Katie."

Katie and her mum previously appeared on Loose Women to talk about her mum's diagnosis.

At the time, Katie said: "When you first hear 'terminal' you think 'oh God' it could be next week, next month..."

Katie is incredibly close to her mum who also appears in her show My Crazy Life (Credit: WENN/Cover Image)

Amy was hoping to be put on a trial for a new research drug because she doesn't hold out much hope for a donated lung.

Katie revealed that she didn't hesitate in offering her mum one of her lungs, she added on the show: "I thought it would be easy to donate a lung, obviously you'd do anything for your mum but she wouldn't hear of it."

But not wanting to dwell on her mum's diagnosis, Katie admitted that she jokes with her mum about "dying".

On her mum saying that she gets breathless when she exercises, Katie said: "I get the violin out and say 'you haven't gone yet then'.

We hope both mums had a lovely day despite not being able to spend it together.

