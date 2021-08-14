Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler welcomes first child with partner Michelle Penticost

The ex-husband of Katie Price, Kieran Hayler, has welcomed his third child into the world.

The former stripper, 34, has announced the birth of his first child with his fiancee Michelle Penticost.

Kieran and Michelle are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

Speaking exclusively to OK! magazine, they said: “So happy our baby boy has arrived safe and sound, mum is recovering well and baby is perfect. We are so in love.”

Michelle also has another son, Valentino, aged 10, from a previous relationship.

Kieran shares children, Jett, eight, and daughter, Bunny, seven, with his ex-wife Katie.

He previously told OK! that having a child with Michelle would “cement” their families together.

Kieran explained: “It’s a massive commitment. It’s nice to bring families together, like Michelle and Valentino with me, Jett and Bunny. It will bring us together as a whole family and cements us forever.”

When were Katie Price and Kieran Hayler together?

Katie and Kieran reportedly first met over Blackberry Messenger back in 2012.

They were married the following year at a romantic beach ceremony in the Bahamas.

Although they split up in 2017, their divorce wasn’t finalised until this year.

During their marriage, Kieran was accused of cheating on Katie Price with several women.

He went on to publicly speak about his indiscretions on Loose Women, when Katie was still serving as a panelist.

Since their split, they’ve spoken ill of one another on various occasions.

Most recently, Kieran said he fears his ex-wife’s latest bout of cosmetic surgery might be scary for their children.

He told the MailOnline: “The hardest thing is Jett and Bunny, and obviously Princess and Junior, have to see her after the surgery, which isn’t the nicest process.

“It’s scary because when you put your body under that much strain, you’re going under anaesthetic, things go wrong, and you must think of your kids sometimes.”



How did Michelle and Kieran meet?

The pair apparently met at the school gates while waiting to pick up their respective children.

Michelle is a flight attendant and tends to stay out of the spotlight.

