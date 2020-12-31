Princess, daughter of Katie Price, has received a ‘permanent’ ban from the social media site TikTok.

The 13-year-old took to Instagram to inform fans about the ban, which she insisted was completely unwarranted.

On her Instagram Stories, Princess posted a screenshot of a message from TikTok. It read: “Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.”

Princess Andre, daughter of Katie Price, has received a TikTok ban (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie’s daughter say about her social media ban?

She captioned the picture, “What, my TikTok, no” with a crying emoji, adding, “Why, 120k, no” in reference to her follower count on the platform.

In a video posted shortly after, Princess insisted she was innocent.

She said: “I’ve been banned again, I’m quite annoyed, because… I didn’t do anything wrong, all I did was just post normal videos like I do.

The former glamour model’s daughter shared the ban message on Instagram (Credit: Princess Andre / Instagram)

“I’ve already [received a ban] once before so I don’t know why it [has happened] again. But hopefully I’ll get it back.

“Yeah, it’s annoying… hopefully I’ll get it back.”

I’m quite annoyed… I didn’t do anything wrong.

Princess Andre is an active social media user, with over 328k followers on her Instagram account.

She also regularly features on her mum Katie’s social platforms, including the former glamour model‘s YouTube channel.

Princess Andre Tik Tok ban (Credit: Princess Andre / Instagram)

Princess rips mum Katie Price over driving bans

Just recently, Princess had Katie’s fans in stitches when she mocked her mum over her driving bans.

Earlier this month, Katie and her boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, were playing a game of Mrs and Mrs when Princess took multiple swipes.

One question asked them whom the police would be more likely to arrest. Princess giggled as she said the answer was definitely her mum.

Hitting back, Katie protested: “You’re only saying that because of my four driving bans…”

But Princess couldn’t help herself as she rolled her eyes and laughed: “Four driving bans!”

