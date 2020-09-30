Katie Price has added another inking to her collection of tattoos.

The former model, 42, may have convinced her boyfriend, Carl Woods, 31, to get her face inked on his arm.

Katie has been dating Carl for all of four months.

Taking to their joint YouTube channel, they shared their tattoo shenanigans with their fans.

Carl Woods and Katie Price are getting new tattoos (Credit: YouTube)

Katie sprung the news to Carl as he got his sports car wrapped.

She said that day they would get his and hers tattoos.

The pair already got his and hers veneers while out in Turkey.

Read more: Graham Norton speaks out on same-sex Strictly couples

Katie said: “We’re going to have joint tattoos, and I’ve got an idea of what I want.

“You already said you would have my face or body tattooed on you.

Katie says she wants her entire forearm tattooed (Credit: YouTube)

“It’s not a small one. I’m having my whole forearm.”

Carl seemed rather taken aback at first.

However, he eventually said: “We’re getting impossible to cover statement tattoos.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes calls Peter and Emily Andre’s relationship ‘weird’

They say they will unveil their new sprawling tattoos in their next YouTube instalment.

But not all of their fans are on board.

Katie and Carl got matching teeth veneers this summer (Credit: SplashNews)

A fair few took to the video’s comments to share their concerns.

One viewer aired: “Let’s hope they don’t break up or that’s embarrassing.”

And another viewer warned: “Getting tattoos together or of someone else on ur body its a bad omen look it up.”

A third viewer predicted: “I’ll give it a few months then she will have a new fella and be moving in and getting matching tattoos all over again lol.”

But some were defiantly on their side. Several said they think Carl is a good match for her.

Katie says Carl is her ‘Prince Charming’ (Credit: YouTube)

One fan gushed: “Katie has absolutely found the ONE!”

Whereas another praised: “About freakin’ time Katie got her happily ever after.

“You have to be blind not to see how much Carl makes her glow from ear to ear!! Even the kids are looking so chill and smiley. So happy for you all!!”

Despite the couple only dating for a few months – they’re taking things very fast.

Katie says Carl is her ‘Prince Charming’ and ‘Protector’.

She has moved much of her stuff into his home, and they’ve of course already gone on holiday together.

She’s even teased baby plans by buying an ovulation kit.

Whereas Carl said he’s keen to take ‘steps’ towards becoming a dad.

Are you excited to see Katie’s new tattoo? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.