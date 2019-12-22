Katie Price teases fans with "shock" news that has made her smile

Model Katie Price has admitted she's had some surprising news that has put a smile on her face.

The reality star hasn't revealed to fans what has made her so happy, but coyly made the remark as she shared a picture of her broken nail on her Instagram account.

Alongside the image on her Stories, she wrote: "Chilling with my broken nail, lol, but shocked by my news I got today.

"I'm so happy. New year, new start, tumthing has put a smile on my face [sic]."

She followed the message with a dancing girl and love heart emojis.

It's about time the 41-year-old has something to smile about after a difficult year.

She was declared bankrupt in November, and reportedly faces losing her Surrey mansion.

She's also been banned from driving, but did get some time knocked off her two-year ban when she returned to court to appeal this week.

Katie's fans will have to wait and see what has made her happy, as she didn't reveal anything further on her Instagram account. But could the "tumthing" be a clue?

Could she be expecting her sixth child? She already has sons Harvey, Junior and Jett, and daughters Princess and Bunny from her previous relationships.

According to Heat magazine, Kate had been keen to try for a baby with Kris - and film the pregnancy and birth for her reality show, My Crazy Life.

Katie and Kris have reportedly split (Credit: Quest Red)

A source told the publication: "Katie's been talking about having another child and Kris seems keen, so long as she can keep herself on the straight and narrow.

"Katie wants it all filmed for her reality TV show. She's been desperate to start trying for her sixth baby, but was put off by all the financial drama in her life.

"Now she thinks that a pregnancy would reverse her fortunes and get her fans back on side."

Katie is set to film more of her reality show in 2020 (Credit: Quest Red)

The magazine reported this back in January, when the couple were still loved up.

So, fans of the star will have to wait and see what she's looking forward to in 2020. Perhaps all will be revealed in the next series of her show, as it has been reported Quest Red have signed her up for another installment.

