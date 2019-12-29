Katie Price strips off for bath time snap as she 'reflects on difficult year'

Katie Price has shared a photo of herself naked in the bathtub on Instagram.

The former glamour model, 41, shared the sultry snap to her some 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Posing with her hair scraped back, barely contained cleavage and holding a glass of bubbly she wrote in her caption that she enjoying some "me time" as she thanked her fan base for standing by her through her "difficult year".

The mum-of-five wrote: "Reflecting and celebrating in style in this beautiful bathroom having some well needed Me time.

"Just want to thank all my loyal fans and supporters who have stood by me throughout a difficult year! I appreciate you all and I am looking forward to a very exciting fresh beginning to 2020."

Indeed it has been a challenging year for Katie. The television personality, who was once worth an estimated £40 million, was declared bankrupt in November.

She also went to court for a drink-driving charge, underwent extensive cosmetic surgery procedures in Turkey, and had on and off relationships with both Charles Drury and Kris Boyson.

Several of her fans wished her well on the Instagram post. One wrote: "You deserve all the support! Your a beautiful person inside and out".

Another commented: "You will keep fighting that is what you always do."

And a third gushed: "Keep going Katie! Strongest woman ever!"

The post comes just days after she made an impassioned plea to her ex Dwight Yorke, who is the father of her first child, son Harvey, 17.

She shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram in which Harvey, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome and is partially blind, said he wanted to deliver a message to his father.

He said: "I love you daddy Dwight, you look beautiful."

Katie captioned the video with: "Anyone who knows @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son Harvey doesn’t deserve this, he see’s his other son Tiger so I don’t understand! He does charity work for different kids charity yet doesn’t see or support his own son . I don’t get it!"

Dwight is believed to have never maintained a relationship with Harvey, despite Katie's public pleas over the years.

