Katie Price slams trolls who targeted son Harvey during Christmas

Mum-of-five Katie Price has hit out at trolls who targeted her disabled son Harvey.

The star said she couldn't "even enjoy Christmas with her children" without trolls making cruel comments about Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Many trolls questioned where Harvey, 17, was after Katie shared photos of her kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, on Boxing Day.

View this post on Instagram Family is everything ♥️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Dec 26, 2019 at 9:25am PST

Read more: Katie Price demands to meet the online trolls who attack her disabled son Harvey

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie posted a video of Harvey and wrote: "Such a shame that I can’t even enjoy Christmas with my children, but for all those commenting, [Harvey] has been in my sole care his entire Christmas holidays.

Such a shame that I can’t even enjoy Christmas with my children.

"I’ve had no help or nannies, it’s just me."

Katie also hit back after a follower asked where Harvey was in a photo of herself, her mum Amy, Junior, Princess and her stepdad Paul.

Katie replied: "Dear troll, Harvey took the photo, but great that you believe everything that you read."

The star later shared a photo of Harvey showing off his drawing of a zebra.

Katie wrote: "So proud of what my clever boy @officialmrharveyprice has drawn today."

Earlier this month, Katie opened up about people mocking her son in a video posed to her YouTube channel.

She said: "Why would someone take time out to mock my son onto a picture of something and make some disgusting remark about it?

"I don't understand it. Now, there is no explanation for it. I will protect him and speak up for him, which is what I'm doing."

Read more: Katie Price hits out at 'shocking' trolling of disabled son Harvey in emotional TV appearance

The former glamour model recently opened up about finding co-parenting hard.

She had her kids on Boxing Day as they spent Christmas Day with their dad Peter Andre.

Alongside a photo of herself with kids Junior and Princess opening presents, Katie said: "Boxing Day is all about chilling with the family.

"Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it’s not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we’ve more than made up for it today!"

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.